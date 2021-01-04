US Markets
MRNA

EU drugs agency meeting to discuss Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Anthony Deutsch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) was holding a meeting on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, that could decide to recommend approving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said.

Adds detail

AMSTERDAM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) was holding a meeting on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, that could decide to recommend approving Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said.

The EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) had been scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

The agency has set a Jan. 12 deadline for whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine. It recommended a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech on Dec. 21.

"In the event that the CHMP reaches an opinion at today’s meeting, we would send out a press release as soon as possible after the meeting," it said in a statement.

A CHMP meeting scheduled for Wednesday was still planned "in case the committee does not reach a decision today," it added.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular