EU drug watchdog to consider wider use of Wegovy weight-loss drug

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator will this week consider wider use of Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO weight-loss drug Wegovy to include reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

Approval could help the Danish drugmaker better argue its case for making the drug available via public sector health systems in Europe.

The possible new use of Wegovy, based on a drug trial known as SELECT, will be assessed during the monthly meeting of the watchdog's committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP), according to the meeting's agenda posted on the watchdog's website on Monday.

Ballooning demand for Wegovy, and for diabetes drug Ozempic which is based on the same active ingredient, has led to a doubling of Novo's share price over the past two years but it has also overwhelmed the company's ability to ramp up production of the weekly injections.

The SELECT trial results, published last year, showed that the lower cardiovascular risk ascribed to Wegovy began to appear almost immediately after the obese trial participants starting treatment.

