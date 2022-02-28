US Markets
EU drug regulator extends shelf life of J&J vaccine to 11 months

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European drug regulator extended the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine to 11 months from 4.5 months, updated product information showed on Monday.

Unopened vials of the one-shot vaccine can be stored and transported at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36–46 degrees Fahrenheit) for 11 months, not exceeding the printed expiry date, the European Medicines Agency's product information said.

The unopened vaccine vials can be stored at minus 25 degrees Celsius to minus 15 degrees Celsius for two years, the EMA said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July extended the shelf life of refrigerated J&J vaccine to 6 months from 4.5 months.

