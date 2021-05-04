US Markets
EU drug regulator begins real-time review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Europe's medicines regulator said on Tuesday it has started a real-time review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, based on preliminary results from animal and human trials that suggested the vaccine produces an immune response against the coronavirus.

Data on the vaccine, COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated, will be assessed as they are made available to help speed-up potential approvals, the European Medicines Agency said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

