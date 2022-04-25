EU drug Regulator asks Valneva for more info on COVID vaccine candidate

Adds detail and background

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Valneva VLS.PA said on Monday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had sought more details over its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, dealing another potential setback to the French vaccines company.

The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has another list of questions for the company, including requests for additional data and for further justification of a conditional marketing authorisation for the vaccine candidate, Valneva said.

"We are disappointed that the EMA has not considered our submissions sufficient to date. We remain fully committed and dedicated to working jointly with the regulators towards a product approval," said Valneva Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lingelbach.

Valneva said it would respond to the regulator's requests in the coming days, and that if the regulator accepted its latest information, then the company would expect a conditional marketing authorization this quarter.

Earlier this month, Britain approved Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first European country to clear the use of the company's shot.

