EU drug regulator approves first COVID shot for 5-11 year olds
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The EU's drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe battles surging infections.
