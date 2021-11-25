US Markets
EU drug regulator approves first COVID shot for 5-11 year olds

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The EU's drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe battles surging infections.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Josephine Mason and Alexander Smith)

