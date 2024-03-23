News & Insights

Commodities

EU doesn't want ITA Airways-Lufthansa deal, finance minister says

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 23, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - European Union authorities are reluctant to back a tie-up between airlines ITA Airways and Lufthansa LHAG.DE and Italy has been "fighting" against this for 10 months, the country's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Saturday.

The German carrier is seeking a 41% stake in the state-owned Italian rival for 325 million euros ($351.16 million) as part of a capital increase and expects a statement of objections from the European Commission setting out concerns this month.

"We have been fighting for about 10 months now against the EU, which does not want or allow us to do this deal," the minister said addressing an event in Rome.

Europe's competition enforcer warned earlier this year that the concessions initially offered by Lufthansa, which had said it was prepared to offer targeted remedies, were insufficient in scope and effectiveness to address competition concerns.

"Europe is only capable of producing a mountain of rules that stifle entrepreneurial spirit and the creation of synergies," Giorgetti added.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.