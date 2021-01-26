EU does it again with SURE return

Adds additional comments and mandates

By David Cheetham

LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - The European Union has made its eagerly awaited return for SURE programme funding, with a heavily oversubscribed €14bn dual-tranche social offering consisting of a new long seven-year line and a tap of its outstanding 30-year paper.

“There’s a lot of good signals here, it’s a chunky old deal and the market is incredibly positive on this name," said a DCM banker.

Several aspects of the deal were in keeping with previous SURE issuances with the bumper order books, conservative pricing and execution running from Monday into Tuesday all recurring themes.

“The first couple [of deals] last year were landed at incredible premiums for incredible size but this is a different sort of deal," said the banker.

“[Issuance] was pretty light at the end of last year which also meant [the market] was incredibly technically supportive because you had a lot of redemptions and QE and not much issuance. So it’s definitely a highly competitive environment now and at spreads that are much closer to, if not already at, longer term fair value.”

The spread for the €10bn June 2028 was set at mid-swaps less 16bp via Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and LBBW, tightening by 3bp from guidance. Leads put 1bp of new issue premium at landing while a senior syndicate banker away saw it as 2bp.

“The seven-year at starting was offering a slight spread over France and I think that clearly was going to entice quite a few investors into the trade," the senior syndicate banker said before the spread was set, adding that he expected the trade to price through France.

“It does mean that the bulk of the EU curve will be trading through OATs, and whether that is the right reference for investors to look at going forward or not is going to be interesting.”

Demand was never likely going to be an issue and this was confirmed with final books landing over €83bn (€2.35bn JLM interest).

“For the new line there was already good feedback yesterday," said a lead. "That’s maybe because of the tenor, you have a lot of [bank] treasuries and central banks active and real money accounts."

Bid for duration

The no-grow €4bn tap of the 0.3% November 2050 note will take the bond size to the ceiling under the programme. Restrictions limit the maximum raised at any maturity to €10bn, with the note launched with a €6bn size last November.

"For the longer tenor the aim was to not do the biggest size so the most convenient way of doing that was with a tap," the lead said.

The tap started with guidance of plus 7bp area with one lead seeing fair value around plus 3.5bp. The senior banker away broadly agreed, seeing around 4bp of new issue concession at the starting point.

Order books in excess of €40bn (€1.45bn JLM interest) by the first update enabled the leads to tighten by 2bp and set the spread at 5bp over.

Final books ended over €49bn (€1.45bn JLM interest).

Last week, EIB brought a €1bn no-grow 0.05% January 2051 ECoop that priced at plus 4bp on an order book in excess of €14bn.

“There’s been a huge bid for duration lately," said the senior syndicate banker away. "Yields have been fairly volatile over the course of the last week but 30-year swaps are still firmly in positive territory. There was a huge duration bid that we’ve seen in the EFSF and EIB trades and also on France.”

Starting with the inaugural transaction in mid-October last year, the EU has built a SURE curve at the five, seven, 10, 15, 20 and 30-year tenors.

Including Tuesday's deal, €53.5bn has now been raised, a substantial step towards financing the €90.3bn of loans approved so far by the European Council to 18 member states under the programme.

Pipeline opens up

Several issuers are set to venture into euros Wednesday, with four names expected to bring deals now that the much anticipated SURE deal is out of the way.

“It’s not a coincidence is it?" said the first banker.

“It’s a busy market. There’s already been plenty of things investors could buy and the very next day there’s plenty of others things investors could buy. If people are arranging their issuance around them [the EU] then that’s a good thing for the market."

A couple of sovereigns and an agency are targeting the 10-year maturity, with Austria appointing Barclays, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and UniCredit as lead managers and Greece selecting Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Eurobank as bookrunners for its deal.

Cades will also look to the 10-year tenor for a social benchmark with BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole and Natixis appointed led managers.

JFM's no-grow €500m February 2028 green paper will add to the ESG theme, with IPTs of plus 26bp area announced by lead managers Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, and Mizuho.

(Reporting by David Cheetham; Editing by Robert Hogg, Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)

