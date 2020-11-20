US Markets
EU digital chief, tech giants call on new rules rescheduled to Dec. 2

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A video call between the European Union's digital chief and Alphabet GOOGL.O, Apple AAPL.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Facebook FB.O to discuss draft rules to curb their powers has been postponed until Dec. 2, an EU official said on Friday.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, responsible for digital regulation, rescheduled the call from Nov. 24 because of an institutional engagement, the official said.

The call is to discuss proposed rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) which Breton is scheduled to present on Dec. 9 together with European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

About 20 companies, which include Microsoft MSFT.O, Booking.com, Expedia EXPE.O, Trivago and DuckDuckGo have been invited on to the call.

The draft rules have been the subject of intense lobbying by tech companies and online platforms who argue regulators should use existing rules before coming up with new ones and that the tough regulatory approach may hurt innovation.

