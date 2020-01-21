EU decision on LSE-Refinitiv deal expected in a few months-LSE director

European competition authorities are expected to rule on the London Stock Exchange's $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv "around the summer", an LSE board member said on Tuesday.
