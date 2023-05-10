News & Insights

EU decision clearing $69 bln Microsoft, Activision deal expected May 15, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 10, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $69 billion acquisition of Activision ATVI.O next week, with May 15 as the likeliest date, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission's imminent clearance comes nearly three weeks after the UK competition authority blocked the deal, the biggest-ever deal in gaming, over concerns it would hinder competition in cloud gaming.

The EU antitrust enforcer is expected to clear the acquisition after Microsoft agreed to licensing deals with cloud streaming rivals including Nvidia, Ukraine's Boosteroid and Japan's Ubitus, other people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in March.

It also has agreements with Nintendo and U.S. distributor Valve Corp, owner of the world's largest video game distribution platform, Steam, to bring Activision's Call of Duty to their gaming platforms should the acquisition go through.

The Commission, which has set a May 22 deadline for its decision, declined to comment.

Japan approved the takeover in March while the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is also seeking to block it.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

