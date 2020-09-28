EU debates access to London share trading after Brexit

By Francesco Guarascio and Huw Jones

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European Union member states and their executive body are at odds over how much trading in EU company shares can take place in London after full Brexit in December, an EU document showed.

Britain's unfettered access to the EU market for financial services ends on Dec. 31, which could leave the bloc's banks and investment funds barred from London's deep stock markets if no fix is agreed by Brussels.

The EU is deciding to what extent, if any, it will allow banks and investment funds in the EU to trade the UK-listing of major EU headquartered company shares on platforms in London.

EU member states were due on Monday to discuss this share trading obligation or (STO), according to a leaked document and agenda drawn up by current EU president Germany and seen by Reuters.

The bloc's executive European Commission does not want to make regulatory changes at this point "due to the implications such an amendment could have on talks" between Britain and the EU on a future trade deal, the document said

Those talks continue this week and offering more flexibility now to the City of London on access to the bloc could weaken what is seen by Brussels as a bargaining chip.

While EU states don't question that the STO might need fixing, some states back the Commission's call to delay discussion until an in-depth review of EU securities rules next year, the document said.

Some states also back a fix that EU securities watchdog ESMA has proposed to inject more flexibility into the STO.

Euro-denominated shares of EU companies are heavily traded in London on Cboe, Aquis Exchange and the London Stock Exchange's Turquoise platform.

All three have set up hubs in the EU, though switching trading to those locations would fragment markets and potentially bump up costs for users.

