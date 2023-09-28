EU cuts wheat and maize crop estimates

News & Insights

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday cut its estimate of this year's production of common wheat, or soft wheat, in the European Union to 125.3 million metric tons from 126.1 million forecast a month ago.

In supply and demand data, the Commission also lowered its forecast for 2023/24 maize output, to 59.8 million tons from 61.7 million projected a month ago.

It kept unchanged its forecast of EU soft wheat exports in 2023/24 at 32 million tons but increased its outlook for EU maize imports in 2023/24 to 20 million tons from 17 million projected last month.

