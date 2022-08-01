EU cuts maize crop forecast by 8%, raises import outlook

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission has lowered its monthly forecast for this year's maize harvest in the European Union by 8%, or 5.9 million tonnes, joining other forecasters who have cut their expectations due to torrid weather in the bloc.

The Commission now sees the EU maize (corn) crop at 65.8 million tonnes compared with 71.7 million forecast in late June and 72.7 million harvested last year, supply and demand data posted late last week showed.

The Commission did not refer to weather conditions in a website note, but said the forecast cut mainly reflected lower yield projections for Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Maize crops have endured heatwaves and worsening drought during their crucial summer growth period.

Expected EU maize imports in the 2022/23 season were increased by 1.5 million tonnes to 16.5 million tonnes, now in line with the volume imported in 2021/22, the Commission's data showed.

For common wheat, or soft wheat, the EU's executive lowered its harvest forecast to 123.9 million tonnes from 125.0 million previously and compared with 130.1 million last year.

It also cut its EU soft wheat export forecast by 2 million tonnes to 36 million, citing expectations of increasing Ukrainian shipments.

A first grain vessel since Russia's invasion left Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday, as part of a diplomatic deal to alleviate global supply tensions caused by the war.

The Commission revised down by 1 million tonnes to 29 million tonnes its estimate of EU soft wheat exports in the 2021/22 season that ended in June to reflect trade data.

In oilseeds, it lowered its forecast of EU's sunflower seed harvest to 10.5 million tonnes from 11.1 million a month earlier, in line with other observers who have factored in weather damage like in maize.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)

