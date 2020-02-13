EU cuts Italy 2020 GDP forecast to 0.3%, casting doubt on Rome's targets

Recasts after EU forecasts, adds quotes and background

ROME/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it expects Italy's economy to grow just 0.3% in 2020 following a shock fall in national output late last year, below its previous 0.4% forecast and the 0.6% rate Rome said in September was its target.

"Downside risks to the growth outlook remain pronounced," the European Union's executive said, estimating 2021 growth of 0.6% in its new interim forecast.

Italy's economy -- the euro zone's third largest -- unexpectedly contracted by 0.3% between October and December and Brussels estimated "a slow start into 2020" on the basis of recent business surveys.

Industrial output was much weaker than expected in December, falling 2.7% from the month before, Istat data showed this month.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the sharp decline in Italy's economy at the end of last year was a source of concern for the 5-1/2-month-old government but added that all economic indicators showed a recovery in January.

"I'm expecting a rebound of economic activity in January and I'm confident that the situation can pick up again," Gualtieri said in an interview with La7 broadcaster before the EU released its report.

Last year Italy targeted a 2020 deficit goal of 2.2% in terms of national output based on the 0.6 official growth target.

Rome will update its forecasts next April when it publishes new budget estimates.

