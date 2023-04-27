EU cuts 2022/23 wheat export outlook, raises stocks forecast

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday cut its forecast for European Union exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, this season to 31 million tonnes from 32 million expected a month ago.

In supply and demand data, the Commission raised its forecast of EU soft wheat stocks at the end of the current 2022/23 season to 19.6 million tonnes from 18.1 million tonnes projected in late March.

