EU cuts 2022/23 wheat export outlook, raises stocks forecast

April 27, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday cut its forecast for European Union exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, this season to 31 million tonnes from 32 million expected a month ago.

In supply and demand data, the Commission raised its forecast of EU soft wheat stocks at the end of the current 2022/23 season to 19.6 million tonnes from 18.1 million tonnes projected in late March.

