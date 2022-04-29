EU cuts 2022/23 wheat crop forecast, raises stocks outlook

Commodities

The European Commission on Friday lowered its forecast of usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, in the European Union in 2022/23 to 130.1 million tonnes from 131.3 million tonnes projected a month ago.

At the same time, the Commission increased its projection of EU soft wheat stocks by the end of 2022/23, to 12.6 million tonnes from 12.4 million.

