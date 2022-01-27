Commodities

EU cuts 2021/22 wheat crop forecast, keeps export outlook

The European Commission on Thursday slightly cut its estimate of 2021/22 usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, to 130.5 million tonnes from 130.6 million previously, and left projected EU wheat exports unchanged at 32.0 million tonnes.

In monthly supply and demand projections, the Commission raised its outlook for common wheat stocks at the end of the 2021/22 season to 13.3 million tonnes from 12.9 million.

For maize, the Commission cut its forecast of 2021/22 usable production in EU's 27 member countries to 69.0 million tonnes from 69.4 million a month ago but left its forecast of EU maize imports in 2021/22 unchanged at 14.5 million.

