EU cuts 2021/22 maize, wheat crop forecasts

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday cut its forecast of 2021/22 usable production of maize in the European Union's 27 member countries to 67.8 million tonnes from 68.8 million a month ago.

In monthly supply and demand projections, the Commission kept unchanged its forecast of EU maize imports in 2021/22 at 14.5 million tonnes.

However, it increased its projection of maize use in animal feed by 0.5 million tonnes to 64.1 million. Combined with the reduced harvest estimate, that led the Commission to lower its forecast of maize stocks at the end of 2021/22 to 14.9 million tonnes from 16.2 million.

For common wheat, the EU's executive lowered its estimate of 2021/22 usable production to 130.3 million tonnes from 131.0 million previously.

But it increased its outlook for EU common wheat stocks in 2021/22 to 13.9 million from 13.2 million as an upward revision to start of season stocks and a cut to animal feed use outweighed the reduced harvest estimate.

The Commission maintained its 2021/22 export forecast at 30.0 million tonnes.

In other cereals, estimated barley production in 2021/22 was lowered to 51.9 million tonnes, while expected durum wheat output was cut to 7.4 million tonnes from 8.0 million last month.

For rapeseed, the EU's main oilseed crop, the Commission increased slightly its 2021/22 production estimate, to 17.0 million from 16.9 million, and kept unchanged its import forecast at 5.7 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

