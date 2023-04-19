EU cut winter gas use 18%, surpassing energy crisis goal

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - European Union countries slashed their gas consumption this winter, beating a target to cut gas use 15% in the coldest months as they attempted to tame Europe's energy crisis.

Overall gas use in the 27-country EU dropped by 17.7% from August to March, compared with the five-year average for the same period, according to data published on Wednesday by EU statistics office Eurostat.

EU countries set a voluntary target last year to cut their gas consumption 15% from August to March. The goal was one of numerous emergency EU measures passed after Russia slashed gas deliveries following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine - triggering a European energy crisis of scarce supplies and record-high prices.

Most EU countries met the 15% target, and all but one - Malta - reduced their gas use in the period. Finland had the biggest reduction, with demand down by 56%, while Spain cut gas use 11% and in Malta, an island country and Europe's smallest gas user, consumption increased by 13%.

Europe experienced unusually warm winter weather, including spells of record-breaking temperatures that helped curb demand for gas in home heating.

Analysts have said Europe's lower winter gas use was driven by a combination of weather, policies to tackle the energy crisis, and industries curbing production in response to high gas costs.

Lower gas consumption has helped EU countries end winter with their storage caverns unusually full. Europe's gas caverns are currently filled to 57% of capacity, more than double the level at the same time last year, according to industry body Gas Infrastructure Europe.

European gas prices have tumbled since December amid relatively full storage, mild weather and reduced demand, and in recent weeks prices have retreated to levels not seen since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

