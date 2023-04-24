News & Insights

Commodities

EU crop monitor trims soft wheat yield forecast, lifts rapeseed

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

April 24, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday reduced slightly its forecast of this year's EU soft wheat yield to 5.96 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from an initial projection of 5.99 t/ha last month.

The MARS service increased its outlook for the EU's rapeseed yield in 2023 to 3.31 t/ha from 3.29 t/ha forecast last month.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.