EU crop monitor trims grain yield forecasts after cold, dry spells

Adds detail

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Potential yields of this year's winter grain crops in the European Union have declined slightly since March as cold and dry weather hampered development and also delayed sowing of spring varieties, the EU's crop monitoring service said.

The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 5.86 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from an initial projection of 5.89 t/ha in March.

That would be 2.6% above last year's level and 2.9% above the average EU soft wheat yield of the last five years, the MARS service said in a report on Monday.

MARS revised down its forecast of the 2021 EU winter barley yield to 5.83 t/ha compared with 5.88 t/ha in March, 3.7% above the five-year average.

It also gave a first projection for the EU's total barley yield, including spring barley, at 4.86 t/ha, up 1.7% from the five-year average.

Negative effects on annual crops from unusually cold spells and rain deficits in parts of Europe are thought to have been very limited, it said, with significant cuts to yields forecasts only in a few cases, including rapeseed and durum wheat in France and several crops in Italy, it added.

The forecast EU rapeseed yield was lowered to 3.19 t/ha from 3.26 t/ha in March and 4.9% over the five-year average, while the projected EU durum yield was cut to 3.47 t/ha from 3.60 t/ha, 0.8% below the five-year mean.

Frost damage to vineyards and fruit trees has been more severe than for grain crops, MARS added.

For grain maize, MARS gave an initial outlook for the EU yield at 7.81 t/ha, up 0.8% from the five-year average, while this year's sugar beet yield was pegged at 75.6 t/ha, rising 1.9% from the five-year average.

Above-average temperatures in northern regions and a precipitation surplus in eastern Europe and central Mediterranean regions were mostly favourable for crop growth, it said.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Barbara Lewis)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.