EU crop monitor trims 2023 yields after dry and hot weather

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday further reduced its crop yield forecasts for this year's harvest in the bloc, including grains, oilseeds and sugar beet, citing dry and hot weather conditions.

Crop prospects in the EU have taken on extra significance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a major wheat, corn and sunflower exporter - has disrupted Black Sea exports and raised uncertainty over Ukraine's harvest.

But scorching temperatures in many parts of the bloc and excessive rains elsewhere have reduced hopes of a bumper crop.

In its monthly outlook, the MARS service cut its yield forecast for soft wheat, the largest crop grown in the EU, to 5.80 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 5.92 t/ha projected last month, now in line with the five-year average.

For grain maize, which is due to be harvested later this year, MARS cut its yield forecast to 7.53 t/ha from 7.61 t/ha last month. That would still be 1% above average and 28% above the drought-ravaged 2022 harvest.

MARS had already reduced nearly all its average yield forecasts for this year's crops last month.

"The main reason for the worsened yield expectations are the distinctly drier-than-usual conditions that occurred for more than one month in large parts of western, central and northern Europe, as well as in eastern Romania," it said in its report.

"In several of these regions, the resulting negative impacts of limited soil-water supply for crops were exacerbated by distinctly warmer-than-usual temperatures and high radiation," it added.

Intense heatwaves in the southern parts of the Iberian Peninsula and northern Italy could cause sterility for flowering summer crops, with potentially irreversible impacts on yields, it said.

In contrast, a surplus of rainfall delayed harvesting, and potentially reduced grain quality, in western parts of Bulgaria and Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, and Hungary.

MARS' biggest cut was for sunflower, for which yields were cut by 4% from last month to 2.12 t/ha and were now expected to be 5% below average.

It also sharply cut its spring barley yield forecast, to 3.62 t/ha from 3.73 t/ha, now 14% below 2022.

For sugar beets, MARS cut its yield projection by 3% from last month to 73.3 t/ha, still 2% above average, and its rapeseed yield forecast to 3.20 t/ha from 3.29 t/ha last month, still 3% above average.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey, Mark Potter and Sharon Singleton)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.