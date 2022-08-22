EU crop monitor slashes 2022 grain maize yield forecast

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday lowered its forecast of the EU's average grain maize yield this year to 6.63 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 7.25 t/ha projected last month, now 16% below the 2021 level.

For sugar beet, another spring crop also due to be harvested in the autumn, MARS projected the EU's yield at 75.3 t/ha, down from 77.4 t/ha forecast in July.

The monitor revised slightly raised its outlook for the EU's soft wheat yield in 2022, to 5.76 t/ha from 5.74 t/ha last month.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

