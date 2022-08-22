Commodities

EU crop monitor slashes 2022 grain maize yield forecast

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday lowered its forecast of the EU's average grain maize yield this year to 6.63 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 7.25 t/ha projected last month, now 16% below the 2021 level.

PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday lowered its forecast of the EU's average grain maize yield this year to 6.63 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 7.25 t/ha projected last month, now 16% below the 2021 level.

For sugar beet, another spring crop also due to be harvested in the autumn, MARS projected the EU's yield at 75.3 t/ha, down from 77.4 t/ha forecast in July.

The monitor revised slightly raised its outlook for the EU's soft wheat yield in 2022, to 5.76 t/ha from 5.74 t/ha last month.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular