EU crop monitor raises wheat, rapeseed yield forecasts

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday raised its forecasts of this year's EU soft wheat and rapeseed yields, citing a good crop outlook overall except in the drought-affected Iberian peninsula.

But the rain had generally boosted moisture reserves to favourable levels for the time of year, it said.

In a monthly report, MARS raised its projection of this year's yield for soft wheat, the EU's main cereal crop, to 6.01 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 5.96 t/ha expected last month.

That was now 4% higher than both the 2022 level and the average of the past five years.

For rapeseed, the EU's most produced oilseed, the crop monitor increased its yield outlook to 3.34 t/ha from 3.31 t/ha forecast last month. The revised forecast was fractionally above last year's yield and 8% more than the five-year average.

In first published projections for grain maize, it forecast the 2023 yield at 7.64 t/ha, up 29% from a drought-diminished 2022 level and 2% higher than the five-year average.

But it said the 2023 forecast had been reduced compared with a previous expectation of 7.67 t/ha in April.

For sugar beet, MARS forecast this year's harvest yield at 76.7 t/ha, 6% above the five-year average though down from an initial expectation of 77.5 t/ha in April.

It did not give a comparative 2022 yield for sugar beet.

For barley, the forecast for the overall EU yield was trimmed to 4.89 t/ha from 4.92 t/ha last month, now 3% below last year's level and marginally under the five-year average.

That reflected a downward revision for spring barley that outweighed an increased outlook for winter barley.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Grant McCool)

