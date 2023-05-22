News & Insights

Commodities

EU crop monitor raises wheat, rapeseed yield forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

May 22, 2023 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

Adds link to EU report, paragraph 4; crop details throughout

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday raised its forecasts of this year's EU soft wheat and rapeseed yields, citing a good crop outlook overall except in the drought-affected Iberian peninsula.

But the rain had generally boosted moisture reserves to favourable levels for the time of year, it said.

In a monthly report, MARS raised its projection of this year's yield for soft wheat, the EU's main cereal crop, to 6.01 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 5.96 t/ha expected last month.

That was now 4% higher than both the 2022 level and the average of the past five years.

For rapeseed, the EU's most produced oilseed, the crop monitor increased its yield outlook to 3.34 t/ha from 3.31 t/ha forecast last month. The revised forecast was fractionally above last year's yield and 8% more than the five-year average.

In first published projections for grain maize, it forecast the 2023 yield at 7.64 t/ha, up 29% from a drought-diminished 2022 level and 2% higher than the five-year average.

But it said the 2023 forecast had been reduced compared with a previous expectation of 7.67 t/ha in April.

For sugar beet, MARS forecast this year's harvest yield at 76.7 t/ha, 6% above the five-year average though down from an initial expectation of 77.5 t/ha in April.

It did not give a comparative 2022 yield for sugar beet.

For barley, the forecast for the overall EU yield was trimmed to 4.89 t/ha from 4.92 t/ha last month, now 3% below last year's level and marginally under the five-year average.

That reflected a downward revision for spring barley that outweighed an increased outlook for winter barley.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Grant McCool)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.