EU crop monitor raises wheat, rapeseed yield forecasts

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday raised its forecast of this year's EU soft wheat yield to 6.01 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 5.96 t/ha projected last month.

The MARS service increased its outlook for the EU's rapeseed yield in 2023 to 3.34 t/ha from 3.31 t/ha forecast last month.

