EU crop monitor raises Ukraine maize crop forecast to 32.79 mln T

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday sharply raised its forecast of Ukraine's maize harvest to 32.79 million metric tons, up from 29.11 million forecast in June.

That was now 3% below the five-year average and 22% below the 2021 crop harvested before the start of the war.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.