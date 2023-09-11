News & Insights

EU crop monitor raises Ukraine maize crop forecast to 32.79 mln T

September 11, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday sharply raised its forecast of Ukraine's maize harvest to 32.79 million metric tons, up from 29.11 million forecast in June.

That was now 3% below the five-year average and 22% below the 2021 crop harvested before the start of the war.

