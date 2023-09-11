EU crop monitor raises Ukraine maize crop forecast

Adds quotes, details, other crops

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday sharply raised its forecast of Ukraine's maize harvest to 32.79 million metric tons, up from 29.11 million forecast in June.

That was now 3% below the five-year average, despite a 19% rise in yields.

"The favourable conditions in July boosted the development of summer crops. Yield forecasts were revised upwards for most of the country, except for the southern and western oblasts," MARS said in a report.

"However, the summer crop area is significantly reduced compared with the period before Russia's invasion in Ukraine, particularly in oblasts located in the conflict zones," it added.

The areas cultivated with sunflowers and soybeans were less affected than maize, MARS said.

Ukraine's sunflower seed output is expected to rise 17% on average to 16.65 million tons - up from 15.06 million in June - while the soybean crop would gain 30% at 4.78 million tons, up from 4.50 million tons in its last estimate.

MARS estimates that 3% of grain maize, 17% of sunflowers and 6% of soybeans in Ukraine remain in occupied territory.

MARS kept its estimates of Ukraine's wheat harvest unchanged at 28.28 million tons, up 4% on the five-year average, and the rapeseed crop at 5.47 million tons, double the 2017-2021 average.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans and Josie Kao)

