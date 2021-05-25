EU crop monitor raises 2021 winter crop yield forecasts

Adds details, quotes

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring unit MARS on Tuesday raised its yield forecasts for most winter crops in the 27-member bloc as an improved outlook for France and some southern countries outweighed a cut for several northerly countries.

Severe cold spells that hit central and northern Europe in April mainly lead to a delay in growth and plant development and some reversible damage to flowering rapeseed stands, with no major impact on yield potential, MARS said in a report.

In France, the bloc's largest grain grower, the rain deficit seen last month had limited impact on crops because of exceptionally cold weather which curbed water demand, MARS said.

Soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest was expected to reach 5.91 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up from 5.86 t/ha projected in April, MARS said.

That would be 3.6% above last year and 3.9% above the average EU soft wheat yield of the past five years, it said.

MARS revised up its forecast of the 2021 EU total barley yield, including spring barley, to 4.89 t/ha from 4.86 t/ha expected in April, now 0.3% above last year and 2.4% above the 5-year average.

That was mainly due to a rise in the winter barley yield, now expected at 5.89 t/ha up compared with 5.83 t/ha last month.

The forecast EU rapeseed yield was raised to 3.21 t/ha from 3.19 t/ha in April.

For grain maize, MARS kept unchanged the projected EU yield at 7.81 t/ha seen last month.

Favourable weather conditions had generally been observed during the maize sowing campaign, which is currently coming to an end, but substantially colder-than-usual temperatures since April have been slowing down crop emergence, MARS said.

For this year's sugar beet crop, MARS lowered its estimate of the EU yield to 75.5 t/ha, from 75.6 t/ha forecast in April.

To access the full report: https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/sites/jrcsh/files/jrc-mars-bulletin-vol29-no5.pdf

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.