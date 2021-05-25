EU crop monitor raises 2021 soft wheat, barley yield forecasts

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - The soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 5.91 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up from 5.86 t/ha projected in April, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Tuesday.

That would be 3.9% above the average EU soft wheat yield of the past five years, the MARS service said in a report.

MARS revised up its forecast of the 2021 EU total barley yield, including spring barley, to 4.89 t/ha from 4.86 t/ha expected in April. That was mainly due to a rise in the winter barley yield, now expected at 5.89 t/ha up compared with 5.83 t/ha last month.

The forecast EU rapeseed yield was raised to 3.21 t/ha from 3.19 t/ha in April.

For grain maize, MARS kept unchanged the projected EU yield at 7.81 t/ha seen last month, while for this year's sugar beet crop, it lowered its estimate of the EU yield to 75.5 t/ha, from 75.6 t/ha forecast in April.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

