EU crop monitor raises 2021 grain yield forecasts, cuts sugar beet

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

The soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 6.01 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), up from 5.91 t/ha projected in May, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday.

That would be 5.6% above the average EU soft wheat yield of the past five years, the MARS service said in a report.

MARS also revised up its forecast of the 2021 EU total barley yield to 4.97 t/ha from 4.89 t/ha expected in May. The spring barley yield was now expected at 4.28 t/ha, up from 4.17 t/ha last month.

For grain maize, MARS raised the projected EU yield to 7.84 t/ha, from 7.81 t/ha seen last month.

The forecast EU rapeseed yield was raised to 3.23 t/ha from 3.21 t/ha in May.

In contrast, MARS lowered its forecast for this year's EU sugar beet yield, now expected at 73.6 t/ha, compared to 75.5 t/ha forecast last month.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

