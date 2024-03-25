EU crop monitor forecasts EU 2024 soft wheat yield up 2%

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - European Union crop monitoring service MARS on Monday forecast that the average soft wheat yield in the EU this year would reach 5.91 metric tons per hectare (t/ha), up 2% from 2023.

In its first yield forecasts for 2024, MARS projected the EU durum wheat yield at 3.44 t/ha, up 5% from 2023 and the winter barley yield at 5.95 t/ha, down 2% from last year.

In oilseeds it pegged the bloc's average rapeseed yield at 3.25 t/ha, up 2% from last year.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

