EU crop monitor cuts nearly all 2023 grain yield forecasts

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday reduced nearly all its average yield forecasts for this year's grain and oilseed crops in the bloc, citing adverse weather conditions.

In its monthly outlook the MARS service cut its yield projection for soft wheat, the most cultivated cereal in the EU, to 5.92 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 6.01 t/ha seen last month. That is still above the 5.79 t/ha average last year.

It also lowered its forecast for the EU's total barley (winter + spring) yield in 2023 to 4.76 t/ha from 4.89 t/ha last month, with a strong cut to the spring barley yield, now seen at 3.73 t/ha, down from 3.90 t/ha in May and 4.21 t/ha in 2022.

For grain maize, MARS cut its 2023 yield forecast to 7.61 t/ha from 7.64 t/ha in May, though that was still well above last year's drought-affected yield of 5.90 t/ha.

"Sunny and dry conditions in large parts of north-western, northern and northern-central Europe resulted in rapid depletion of soil moisture reserves, negatively affecting the yield potential of winter, spring, and summer crops," it said in the report.

In the Iberian Peninsula including Spain, recent rainfall arrived too late for spring and winter crops, it also said.

In Italy, Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia, excessive rains resulted in waterlogged conditions, flooded areas and increased pest pressure, with a negative impact on winter crops.

Meanwhile cold temperatures caused delays to sowing and the early emergence of summer crops in the Danube River valley in northern Bulgaria and southern Romania, it added.

In oilseeds, MARS cut its yield forecast for this year's rapeseed harvest to 3.29 t/ha from 3.34 t/ha seen in May and 3.33 t/ha last year.

MARS cut its sugar beet yield projection to 75.9 t/ha versus 76.7 t/ha last month, citing late sowings due to excessive rainfall. The yield remained well above the five-year average of 72.8 t/ha.

