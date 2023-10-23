EU crop monitor cuts maize yield forecast on parched southeast

Changes headline and paragraph 1, adds details from paragraph 3

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday further reduced its yield forecast for the EU's grain maize harvest after a warm, dry start to autumn worsened drought in the southeast of the bloc.

This year's EU grain maize yield was expected to reach 7.13 metric tons per hectare (t/ha), down from 7.26 t/ha projected last month, the MARS service said in a report.

The forecast was now 5% below the average yield of the past five years, though 21% higher than the drought-ravaged 2022 level.

"The downward revision of the yield forecast for grain

maize and sunflowers at EU level is mainly due to a

worsened outlook for summer crops in Hungary, Romania,

Bulgaria and Greece," MARS said.

For sunflower seeds, MARS lowered its yield forecast to 2.10 t/ha from 2.20 t/ha projected last month, also 5% below the five-year average.

The crop monitor had already cut its maize yield outlook in September, similarly citing parched conditions in Romania and Bulgaria along with earlier flood damage in Greece.

Dryness hampered the sowing of rapeseed in southeastern EU countries, with the risk that some fields may be re-sown in part of Romania, and could also affect upcoming cereal drilling there if rain does not return, MARS said.

In contrast, the unusually warm early-autumn weather helped crops further north to ripen after heavy rain in summer, while also allowing farmers to make progress in sowing rapeseed and winter cereals, it added.

For sugar beet, which like maize is harvested in autumn, the crop monitor slightly increased its outlook for the EU's 2023 yield, to 74.7 t/ha from 74.5 t/ha forecast in September, keeping the forecast 4% above the five-year average.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey and Sharon Singleton)

