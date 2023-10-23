EU crop monitor cuts maize yield forecast

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday reduced its forecast for this year's EU grain maize yield to 7.13 metric tons per hectare (t/ha) from 7.26 t/ha projected last month.

The MARS service slightly increased its outlook for the EU's sugar beet yield in 2023, to 74.7 t/ha from 74.5 t/ha forecast in September.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

