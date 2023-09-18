News & Insights

Commodities

EU crop monitor cuts EU maize yield forecast, raises sugar beet

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

September 18, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday reduced its forecast of this year's EU grain maize yield to 7.26 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 7.45 t/ha projected last month.

For sugar beet, also in the process of being harvested, the MARS service increased its EU yield outlook to 74.5 t/ha from 73.7 t/ha projected last month.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.