EU crop monitor cuts EU maize yield forecast, raises sugar beet

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday reduced its forecast of this year's EU grain maize yield to 7.26 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 7.45 t/ha projected last month.

For sugar beet, also in the process of being harvested, the MARS service increased its EU yield outlook to 74.5 t/ha from 73.7 t/ha projected last month.

