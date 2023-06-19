EU crop monitor cuts 2023 grain yield forecasts

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday reduced its forecast of this year's EU soft wheat yield to 5.92 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 6.01 t/ha projected last month.

The MARS service also lowered its outlook for the EU's total barley (winter + spring) yield in 2023 to 4.76 t/ha from 4.89 t/ha forecast last month, and cut its grain maize yield forecast to 7.61 t/ha from 7.64 t/ha.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

