EU crop monitor cuts 2021 yield forecasts for nearly all crops

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 5.86 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from an initial projection of 5.89 t/ha in March, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday.

That would be 2.9% above the average EU soft wheat yield of the past five years, the MARS service said in a report.

MARS revised down its forecast of the 2021 EU winter barley yield to 5.83 t/ha compared with 5.88 t/ha in March. It also gave a first projection for the EU's total barley yield, including spring barley, at 4.86 t/ha.

The forecast EU rapeseed yield was lowered to 3.19 t/ha from 3.26 t/ha in March.

For grain maize, it gave an initial outlook for the EU yield at 7.81 t/ha, while for this year's sugar beet crop, MARS estimated the EU yield at 75.6 t/ha.

