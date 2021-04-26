Commodities

EU crop monitor cuts 2021 yield forecasts for nearly all crops

Contributor
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 5.86 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from an initial projection of 5.89 t/ha in March, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday.

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - The average soft wheat yield in this year's European Union harvest is expected to reach 5.86 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from an initial projection of 5.89 t/ha in March, the EU's crop monitoring service said on Monday.

That would be 2.9% above the average EU soft wheat yield of the past five years, the MARS service said in a report.

MARS revised down its forecast of the 2021 EU winter barley yield to 5.83 t/ha compared with 5.88 t/ha in March. It also gave a first projection for the EU's total barley yield, including spring barley, at 4.86 t/ha.

The forecast EU rapeseed yield was lowered to 3.19 t/ha from 3.26 t/ha in March.

For grain maize, it gave an initial outlook for the EU yield at 7.81 t/ha, while for this year's sugar beet crop, MARS estimated the EU yield at 75.6 t/ha.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular