EU court upholds Commission's decision on Clearstream and U.S. sanctions on Iran

July 12, 2023 — 03:48 am EDT

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission was right to allow Clearstream Banking AG, a unit of Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE, to comply with U.S. sanctions on Iran and therefore interrupt payments to an Tehran-controlled holding, the European Union's General Court said on Wednesday.

The plaintiff IFIC Holding AG is a German company whose shares are held indirectly by the Iranian State and which itself has shareholdings in various German undertakings, the Court said.

"The Commission did not err in its assessment by not taking into account the applicant's interests or by failing to examine whether less onerous alternatives existed", the Court said.

