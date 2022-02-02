EU court upholds antitrust settlement in Gazprom case

Adds background, PGNiG, no comment from Gazprom

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gazprom GAZP.MM scored a win on Wednesday when the EU's second highest court upheld its 2018 decision to settle an antitrust investigation with a pledge from the Russian firm to reform its pricing structure and allow rivals a foothold in eastern Europe.

At the time, the European Commission accepted Gazprom's concessions, letting it dodge a fine that could be as much as 10% of the its global turnover.

Polish rival PGNiG, the Polish government and some eastern European countries criticised the settlement for being too soft on Gazprom and compared it with hefty EU antitrust fines for Alphabet unit Google.

PGNiG subsequently challenged the European Commission's settlement with Gazprom at the Luxembourg-based General Court. It also asked the court to annul the EU competition enforcer’s rejection of its complaint about Gazprom.

"The General Court finds that the contested decision is not vitiated by any of the procedural or substantive errors raised by the applicant," the court said.

Judges dismissed, however, the Commission's decision to rebuff a PGNiG complaint against Gazprom, saying the Commission failed to respect the company's procedural rights.

"The judgement of the General Court means the European Commision must re-examine PGNiG’s complaint," PGNiG's CEO Pawel Majewski said on Twitter.

"We hope that the European Commision will take the opportunity provided by today’s judgement to take decisive action against Gazprom’s violations of competition law," he added.

Gazprom declined to immediately comment.

The rulings come at a sensitive time as Russia has massed some 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders and the EU, despite being heavily dependent on Russian gas deliveries, is threatening Moscow with harsh sanctions should it attack Kyiv.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be halted should Moscow invade Ukraine, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen signalled last week, referring to the not-yet operative pipeline meant to transport gas from Russia to Germany.

The rulings can be appealed to at the European Court of Justice, Europe's highest court.

The cases are T-616/18 Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo v Commission (Engagements de Gazprom) and T-399/19 Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo v Commission (Rejet de plainte).

(Reporting by Yun Chee Foo, Sabine Siebold, Bart Meijjer, Vladimir Soldatkin and Anna Koper Editing by Mark Potter)

