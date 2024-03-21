News & Insights

BioTech
ILMN

EU court should back Illumina's appeal against EU review of Grail deal, court adviser says

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

March 21, 2024 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Europe's top court should back U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina's ILMN.O appeal against the EU antitrust regulators' review of its $7.1 billion bid for cancer test maker Grail GRAL.O, an adviser to the court said on Thursday.

A lower tribunal in 2022 had sided with the European Commission, prompting Illumina to take its case to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

CJEU Advocate General Nicholas Emiliou said judges should set aside the General Court judgment and annul Commission decisions on referral request.

Judges usually follow such non-binding opinions in the majority of cases.

The case is C-625/22 P - Grail v Commission and Illumina.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.