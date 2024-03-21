EU court should back Illumina's appeal against EU review of Grail deal, court adviser says

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Europe's top court should back U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina's ILMN.O appeal against the EU antitrust regulators' review of its $7.1 billion bid for cancer test maker Grail GRAL.O, an adviser to the court said on Thursday.

A lower tribunal in 2022 had sided with the European Commission, prompting Illumina to take its case to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

CJEU Advocate General Nicholas Emiliou said judges should set aside the General Court judgment and annul Commission decisions on referral request.

Judges usually follow such non-binding opinions in the majority of cases.

The case is C-625/22 P - Grail v Commission and Illumina.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

