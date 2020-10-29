US Markets
EU court sets conditions for EU antitrust regulators to access Facebook documents

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
BRUSSELS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators can access some Facebook FB.O documents under certain conditions, Europe's second-top court said on Thursday in a case triggered by what the U.S. social media giant says are excessive demands for data.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Facebook will transmit requested documents related to its business activities to the European Commission.

"Those documents shall then be placed in a virtual data room which shall be accessible to as limited a number as possible of members of the team responsible for the investigation, in the presence (virtual or physical) of an equivalent number of Facebook Ireland's lawyers," the court said.

