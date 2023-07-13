EU court sends Hutchison challenge of EU veto on 02 deal to lower tribunal

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday referred Hutchison's 0001.HK challenge against an EU veto of its 13-billion-pound bid to acquire O2 UK from Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC seven years ago back to a lower tribunal.

"The General Court must rule once more on the lawfulness of the Commission's prohibition of the acquisition of Telefonica Europe (O2) by Hutchison 3G UK (Three)," the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said.

The European Commission blocked the deal in 2016.

The case is C-376/20 P Commission v CK Telecoms UK Investments.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Bart Meijer;)

