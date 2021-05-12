US Markets
AMZN

EU court scraps Amazon's $303 mln EU tax order

Contributors
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Marine Strauss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Europe's second-top court on Thursday annulled an EU order to Amazon to pay about 250 million euros in back taxes to Luxembourg, part of an EU crackdown against unfair tax deals between multinationals and EU countries.

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court on Thursday annulled an EU order to Amazon AMZN.O to pay about 250 million euros ($303.28 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, part of an EU crackdown against unfair tax deals between multinationals and EU countries.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with Luxembourg.

"The Commission did not prove to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group," judge said.

The European Commission in its 2017 ruling said the Grand Duchy spared the U.S. online retailer from paying taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations by allowing it to channel profits to a holding company tax-free.

The cases are T-816/17 Luxembourg v Commission & T-318/18 Amazon EU v Commission.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Marine Strauss)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular