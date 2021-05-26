Companies
EU court rejects OHB bid to suspend European Space Agency decisions

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court on Wednesday rejected an application by German satellite company OHB System AG OHBG.DE to suspend two public procurement decisions by the European Space Agency.

The Luxembourg-based General Court also dismissed OHB's application for interim relief.

"The General Court dismisses the application to suspend the operation of the decisions of the European Space Agency, acting in the name and on behalf of the European Commission, providing for the exclusion of the German company OHB System from the public contract for the 'Procurement of Galileo transition satellites," judges said.

