EU court rejects German municipalities challenges to RWE/E.ON asset swap deal

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The European Union's court on Wednesday rejected challenges brought by German municipalities against an asset swap deal involving RWE RWEG.DE and E.ON EONGn.DE.

"The actions of 11 German municipal authorities against the Commission’s approval of the acquisition of the distribution and retail energy business as well as some generation assets of Innogy by E.ON are dismissed," the court said in a statement.

It added that the Commission did not make any manifest errors in its assessment of the compatibility of that concentration - which is part of a complex asset swap between RWE and E.ON - with EU competition law.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupt; editing by GV De Clercq)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.