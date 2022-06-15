EU court rejects $1 bln EU antitrust fine against Qualcomm

LUXEMBOURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Europe's second top court on Wednesday scrapped a 997-million-euro ($1.05 billion) EU antitrust fine imposed on U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm QCOM.O four years ago for paying Apple AAPL.O to use only its chips and blocking out rivals such as Intel Corp INTC.O.

The General Court said there was a number of procedural irregularities which affected Qualcomm's rights of defence and invalidated the European Commission's analysis of the conduct alleged against the company.

The European Commission said the anti-competitive practice took place from 2011 to 2016.

The case is T-235/18.

($1 = 0.9532 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout;)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.