EU court dismisses Yieh challenge against EU stainless steel duties

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - An EU court dismissed on Tuesday a challenge by Taiwan-based Yieh United Steel Corp 9957.TWO against anti-dumping duties imposed by the European Union on cold-rolled flat stainless steel products from China and Taiwan.

The bloc put in place duties in 2015 against Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers, with Yieh's product facing a duty of 6.8%.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6838; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.