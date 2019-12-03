EU court dismisses Yieh challenge against EU stainless steel duties

Contributor
Philip Blenkinsop Reuters
Published

An EU court dismissed on Tuesday a challenge by Taiwan-based Yieh United Steel Corp against anti-dumping duties imposed by the European Union on cold-rolled flat stainless steel products from China and Taiwan.

The bloc put in place duties in 2015 against Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers, with Yieh's product facing a duty of 6.8%.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

