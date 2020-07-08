EU court cuts Infineon antitrust fine to 76.87 mln euros

Markets

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Europe's second top court on Wednesday cut German chipmaker Infineon Technologies' 82.78 million euro ($93.3 million)antitrust fine to 76.87 million euros.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said EU competition enforcers took insufficient account of the limited number of anti-competitive contacts Infineon had with its rivals.

The Court of Justice of the European Union in 2018 told the General Court to review the case again after Infineon appealed the lower tribunal's 2016 ruling, rejecting its challenge against the EU antitrust fine.

The case is T-758/14 RENV Infineon.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

