EU court backs Ryanair challenge against EU-approved Italian aid for Covid-hit airlines

May 24, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Europe's second-top court on Wednesday backed Ryanair RYA.I challenge against an Italian state aid, approved by the European Union, for airlines hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Commission failed to provide a statement of reasons for its finding that the measure at issue was not contrary to EU law provisions other than those governing state aid," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

The cases is T-268/21 Ryanair v Commission.

